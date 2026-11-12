US President Donald Trump has appointed Stephen Miller as the next White House chief of staff in Washington. Miller previously served as deputy to chief of staff Susie Wiles, whom he will replace. Trump called him one of his “most trusted advisers,” the Jerusalem Post reports.

The chief of staff is one of the most influential positions in the White House: the official controls access to the president and helps shape his daily agenda. Trump announced the personnel change several days after significant losses for the Republican Party in the midterm elections.

Support from right-wing groups

Right-wing pro-Israel Jewish groups welcomed the decision. Combat Antisemitism Movement, the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, the Zionist Organization of America and other organizations said in a congratulatory letter that they wanted to work with Miller to hold accountable institutions that fail to protect Jewish Americans from discrimination and persecution.

The letter was also signed by the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists, the Coalition for Jewish Values and the Israeli-American Civic Action Network. They called the appointment a reflection of Jewish Americans’ long-standing contribution to public service.

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Miller’s supporters believe that his key role in the White House could strengthen the administration’s measures against antisemitism. In January 2025, Trump signed an executive order on new measures in this area, after which the US Department of Justice created an interagency task force. In May, the department also announced the formation of an advisory committee on antisemitism. Considerable attention in these efforts was devoted to allegations of antisemitic harassment on university campuses.

Criticism from liberal organizations

Liberal Jewish organizations expressed concern over the appointment. Jewish Council for Public Affairs CEO Amy Spitalnick said that the immigration policy shaped by Miller as Trump’s longtime associate is linked to the spread of antisemitic conspiracy theories about “replacement” and “invasion.”

Spitalnick also accused the administration of rolling back programs to counter hate and protect civil rights. The liberal pro-Israel lobby J Street shared a Haaretz analysis that compared Miller with Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The White House press office did not respond to journalists’ requests for comment.

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