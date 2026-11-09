Polish basketball player Jeremy Sochan made his debut for the Texas Legends in the NBA G League and scored 24 points in an away game against the Mexico City Capitanes in Mexico City, Mexico. Sochan’s team lost 91–107, Interia Sport reports.

Top scorer of the game

Sochan started for the Texas Legends and spent 31 minutes on the court. In addition to 24 points, he recorded two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

The basketball player made 9 of 13 field-goal attempts, including three of four three-pointers. He was the game’s top scorer: James Bouknight scored 21 points for the Mexico City Capitanes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Next game against Capitanes

The Texas Legends are an affiliate club of the Dallas Mavericks. Sochan joined the team seeking to return to the NBA. The Texas Legends will also play their next game away against the Mexico City Capitanes on November 11 at 03:00 Polish time.

By quarters, the game ended 30:24, 27:34, 25:14, 25:19 in favor of the Mexico City Capitanes.

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