Bentley has unveiled details of the front-end design of the upcoming Torcal model, which heralds the brand's fourth model line. The vehicle's grille consists of 76 individually manufactured diamond-shaped elements of different sizes, assembled by hand. This was reported by Motor1.

Grille illumination

The metal frame around the grille has more than 260,000 laser micro-perforations. Beneath its surface are 202 LEDs that distribute light evenly. Each diamond-shaped element is protected by a separate transparent cover made from materials and coatings that Bentley also uses in its headlights.

During the day, the grille looks like a three-dimensional metal surface, while in the dark it illuminates to create a distinct light signature for the vehicle's front end. When the lighting is switched off, the frame retains the appearance of a conventional metal grille. It has been tested for abrasion and gravel impacts, while an active condensation management system is intended to maintain the transparency of the protective covers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Customers will be offered two grille options, including the Bright Pack package with diamond-shaped elements and covers featuring metal trim. The grille design is inspired by the Continental T model but has received a modern three-dimensional execution.

Micro LED headlights

Torcal will also receive new lighting with Micro LED projectors. Each headlight contains four light modules, including two vertical Micro LED projectors with 16,000 pixels each, as well as low-beam and high-beam modules.

The upper projector illuminates a sector of up to 40 degrees at the edges of the driver's field of vision, which is intended to improve visibility in turns. The lower module creates a narrower 20-degree beam for more precise light direction. Bentley states that the system can adapt light distribution, improving visibility for the driver and reducing glare for other road users.

Read us on