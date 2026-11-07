Conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway repurchased $9.6 billion of its own shares in the third quarter of 2026—more than twice as much as in the previous quarter. According to CNBC, the company spent $4.5 billion on buybacks in the second quarter, while the total volume of such transactions since the beginning of the year reached about $14.4 billion.

Decline in operating profit

Berkshire Hathaway's operating profit, generated by its companies, amounted to $12.705 billion in July–September. This was 5.8% lower than $13.485 billion in the same period last year.

Profit from insurance underwriting fell by 43%, to $1.352 billion. Investment income from the insurance business declined by 14%, to $2.734 billion. At the same time, Berkshire Hathaway's railroad, energy and manufacturing divisions increased their profits compared with last year.

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Results and cash reserves

The company's total profit, which takes into account its large stock portfolio, declined by 28%, from $30.796 billion to $22.112 billion. Berkshire Hathaway's investment gains nearly halved, to $9.407 billion.

Over the past month, Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares rose by more than 12%, while the S&P 500 index fell by 5.5% over the same period. Since the beginning of the year, the company's shares have gained 13%, while the broad market index has risen by 7.8%.

The five largest stock holdings in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio in the third quarter remained Alphabet, American Express, Apple, Bank of America and Coca-Cola. Total cash reserves increased by 3%, to $377.435 billion from $365.514 billion in the second quarter. At the same time, cash excluding the funds of the railroad and energy businesses, as well as Treasury bill liabilities, totaled $352.3 billion, down 1.9% quarter on quarter.

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