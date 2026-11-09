France accused Iran of a cyberattack on supermarket refrigeration equipment that occurred in the country on October 12 and summoned the Iranian ambassador. This was reported by Global News Canada, citing the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Statement by the French Foreign Ministry

The French foreign ministry condemned the cyberattacks that, according to the ministry, the Islamic Republic of Iran carried out on French territory against French interests. In its statement, the ministry called these actions unacceptable and stressed that France condemns them in the strongest possible terms.

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Consequences of the attack

During the October 12 attack, temperatures in refrigerators rose sharply. This affected approximately 700 out of 10,000 supermarkets in France.

The Paris prosecutor's office reported that investigators had concluded that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, described in the article as a paramilitary structure, was involved in the large-scale cyberattack.

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