In the United States, the Army has delivered Launched Effects systems to 11 of 12 headquarters divisions, as well as to all multi-domain task forces (MDTFs). This was reported by Breaking Defense, citing Lt. Col. Hunter Gray, Launched Effects program manager at Program Acquisition Executive Maneuver Air.

According to Gray, the deliveries are being made under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Drone Dominance memorandum, issued in 2025. The document called for every headquarters division and MDTF to be equipped with such systems by the end of 2026. Deliveries to the final, 12th division are planned to begin next month. The names of the divisions that have already received the systems have not been disclosed.

System capabilities

Launched Effects are unmanned aerial vehicles or payloads launched from manned aircraft, ground vehicles, or maritime platforms. Depending on their flight range and payload, they can provide kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities and expand unit capabilities without directly exposing personnel to danger.

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The US Army is also procuring various payloads for these systems, including for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and kinetic missions. According to Gray, the payload configuration can be changed almost in real time to meet the needs of a specific unit.

Griffon Aerospace deliveries

Most of the delivered systems were long-range capabilities provided by Griffon Aerospace. According to Gray, the company can deliver hundreds of systems to the Army each month, and the first batch of its aircraft was delivered about three weeks after the need to increase deliveries was identified.

The military did not disclose the total number of systems delivered. Gray and Griffon Aerospace President Jordan French also did not name all the platforms received by the Army, but reported deliveries of systems from the company's broader Launched Effects line, including the Outlaw unmanned aircraft.

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