In the United Kingdom, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in September, compared with 4.7% in August. Economists had expected the figure to remain at the August level. The Guardian reported this, citing data from the Office for National Statistics.

Wages are growing more slowly

Wage growth excluding bonuses for the three months to the end of September stood at 3.5%. In the previous three-month period ending in August, it was 3.7%.

The consumer price index in September was also 3.5%. The publication notes that inflation could rise to 3.7% when new data are released on Wednesday. Under this scenario, real wage growth for the average worker could fall to zero or become negative.

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Youth employment

The new data were released on the day when the government was due to present a report by former health minister Alan Milburn. It examines ways to get young people who are not working, studying or undergoing vocational training back into work.

Britain's labour market has been difficult to assess in recent years, the publication writes. The number of vacancies has fallen significantly, indicating employers' restraint in hiring staff. At the same time, employment remains relatively resilient: the unemployment rate decreased from 4.9% to 4.7% from July to August.

Employer groups link the reduction in the number of advertised vacancies to rising costs following increases in national insurance contributions, the minimum wage and changes to workers' employment rights. Some large employers, including banks, have also said they intend to reduce staff using artificial intelligence.

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