Coventry City defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 in a Premier League match on November 21, 2026. Dwight McNeil's own goal in the 85th minute proved decisive. For Thomas Frank, who managed Crystal Palace for the first time, the match ended in defeat, The Guardian reports.

Five goals in the match

The hosts opened the scoring in the fifth minute, with Taiwo Awoniyi finishing an attack after a pass from Jack Rudoni. Crystal Palace equalised in the 13th minute through Yeremy Pino, but Tatsuhiko Sakamoto put Coventry back in front in the 30th minute with a shot into the top corner.

Crystal Palace equalised for a second time before the break. Jørgen Strand Larsen headed the ball into the net after Pino's second delivery. In the second half, Crystal Palace had more possession — 61% to 39% — and also took six corners compared with four for their opponents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Late own goal

In the 85th minute, following a long throw-in, Brandon Thomas-Asante headed the ball towards goal. Dean Henderson stopped the effort, but the ball rebounded off the goalkeeper, hit McNeil and went into the net. This own goal gave Coventry the win.

Thanks to the three points, Coventry moved three points clear of the relegation zone. Crystal Palace remained bottom of the table and suffered their fifth consecutive league defeat.

Read us on