Migrant boat sinks off Senegal, killing at least 34 — France 24

A small boat carrying migrants to Europe sank off Senegal’s northwestern coast. At least 34 people were killed, while an undetermined number of passengers are considered missing. France 24 reports.

Search continues

Initially, Senegal’s Interior Ministry said that 21 bodies had been found and one person had been rescued. Later, the Senegalese Press Agency, APS, reported that the number of confirmed deaths was at least 34. These figures were also confirmed by the human rights organization Action for Human Rights and Friendship. The search operation is ongoing, so the figures may change.

According to media reports, a flat-bottomed pirogue-type boat capsized on Saturday near the Lompoul dunes in the Kebemer department, between Dakar and the city of Saint-Louis. At the same time, Saliou Diouf, founder of the Senegalese migrant aid association Boza Fii, told AFP that the vessel sank on Friday. He added that the bodies found on Saturday belonged to Senegalese citizens, but the nationality of all those killed has not yet been established.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Authorities’ response

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said the authorities had mobilized resources to search for the missing, assist survivors and support the families of the victims. He also promised to continue fighting the organizers of dangerous sea crossings.

On Friday, Senegalese law enforcement intercepted another boat carrying 142 migrants that was also heading to Spain. They included 23 women, two infants and two other children; the group consisted of citizens of Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea and Nigeria.

The Atlantic route from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands is dangerous for migrants. Since the beginning of November, more than 3,300 people have arrived on the island of El Hierro aboard about 30 boats, prompting local authorities to declare a state of emergency.

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