An Akasa Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 struck its tail on the runway during a go-around at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, India. After the maneuver, the aircraft made another landing approach and landed safely. There were no injuries, AeroTime reports.

Go-around

The incident occurred on October 31 on flight QP1925, which was operating from Ahmedabad to Kolkata. The Boeing 737-8 MAX, registered VT-YAG, was approaching runway 19L at approximately 07:37 local time when the crew initiated a go-around. During the maneuver, the aircraft's tail struck the runway.

After that, the aircraft climbed to approximately 3,000 feet, joined the traffic pattern, and conducted another approach. The landing took place approximately 20 minutes after the go-around.

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Aircraft under inspection

Akasa Air confirmed that the crew discontinued the first landing approach and that contact between the tail section and the runway was discovered during a post-flight inspection. The aircraft remained at Kolkata airport for a detailed inspection.

The airline notified the relevant authorities, and the incident is under investigation. It did not disclose the extent of the damage or provide a timeframe for the aircraft's return to service. Aircraft VT-YAG was built in 2019 and delivered to Akasa Air in November 2022; it is equipped with two CFM International LEAP-1B engines.

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