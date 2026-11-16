British pharmacy chain Boots has announced the launch of the SureLeaf online service, through which patients aged 25 and over may be prescribed medical cannabis. The service will be available to people with relevant conditions, including chronic pain, anxiety or insomnia. As The Guardian reports, this is the first such service among pharmacies present on British high streets.

How the service will work

Patients will be able to begin an assessment online. A clinical team will then consider the possibility of such treatment, after which the patient may be invited to a video consultation with a consultant doctor.

Boots said that every prescription will be independently reviewed by a multidisciplinary clinical team before treatment begins, including a second independent consultant. A person seeking a prescription must have previously tried standard treatments unsuccessfully. Once treatment is prescribed, patients' conditions will be reviewed regularly.

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Research and restrictions

The launch of SureLeaf will be accompanied by a joint research programme by Boots and the University of Nottingham. It will examine patient treatment outcomes, prescribing practices and the experience of treating chronic pain with medical cannabis.

Prescribing cannabis-based medicines in the United Kingdom was legalised in 2018. Within the National Health Service, such medicines are available only to people with rare forms of epilepsy, certain side effects of chemotherapy and specific symptoms of multiple sclerosis. At the same time, private clinics have been prescribing these products for several years, including for chronic pain and psychiatric and neurological conditions.

Researchers from Australia and the United Kingdom concluded this year that there is very little evidence of cannabis's effectiveness in treating anxiety, anorexia nervosa, psychotic disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder and opioid dependence. At the same time, they found some evidence that cannabis-based medical products may help reduce cannabis dependence, alleviate symptoms of Tourette syndrome and improve sleep in people with insomnia.

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