India announced a support package for Nepal worth nearly $1.6 billion during Nepalese Prime Minister Balen Shah’s visit to Delhi. Most of the amount will consist of a line of credit for energy projects, while about $400 million will be provided as grants for reconstruction and infrastructure, BBC News reports.

The funding was announced amid Nepal’s recovery from devastating floods earlier this year. According to the BBC, more than 1,400 people were killed and thousands more are considered missing. Nepal’s government estimates the cost of rebuilding the region affected by the September flash flood at $4.8 billion.

Trade and transport agreements

India and Nepal also announced a series of agreements in trade, hydropower, transport and education for Nepalese youth. Nepal, which is landlocked and heavily dependent on India for trade, gained access to two additional Indian ports — Kandla and Paradip.

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The sides agreed to improve road and rail connections. Shah and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated a cross-border rail service between the Indian city of Ayodhya and Nepal’s Janakpur.

Unresolved issues

In a joint statement, the sides acknowledged unresolved issues, but in their public speeches the leaders did not mention the border dispute that has long complicated bilateral relations. Former Vice-Chairman of Nepal’s National Planning Commission Govind Pokharel suggested that Shah’s government may have postponed contentious topics in order to make progress on more urgent development issues.

India also agreed to make the existing air route between Kathmandu, Bhairahawa and Lucknow two-way. At the same time, the sides did not reach an agreement on broader access for Nepal to Indian airspace for international flights to Bhairahawa and Pokhara airports.

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