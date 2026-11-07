England fast bowler Josh Tongue will miss the upcoming England cricket team tour of Australia in the ODI and T20 formats because of a toe injury. As BBC Sport reports, the 28-year-old will return to the United Kingdom for further assessment.

Injury in Pakistan

Tongue sustained the injury last month in Pakistan and did not take part in the final two matches of the tri-series. England’s tour of Australia begins on 13 November with a one-day match in Perth.

This year, the bowler has taken 46 wickets in 17 matches. He is likely to be able to return to the squad for the three-Test series against South Africa in December. The squad for that tour is due to be announced next week.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Victory in warm-up match

In a one-day warm-up match in Perth, England beat Western Australia by 92 runs. Spinner Adil Rashid took four wickets for 35 runs, while fast bowler Jofra Archer added three wickets for 34 runs.

England finished their innings on 251 runs, with Ben Duckett top-scoring with 49, while Liam Dawson remained unbeaten on 44. Western Australia replied with 159 runs. Rashid took the wickets of Jayden Goodwin and Ashton Turner in consecutive deliveries, and Archer completed the hosts’ innings.

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