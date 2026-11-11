Traces of primordial water found in cosmic dust — ScienceAlert

Scientists have discovered signs of an ancient water reservoir with an unusual isotopic composition in interplanetary dust that may have arrived from the Kuiper Belt beyond Neptune’s orbit. As ScienceAlert reports, the study was led by planetary scientist Lindsay Keller of NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Researchers analyzed 12 particles measuring from 10 to 30 micrometers, collected in the stratosphere by NASA high-altitude aircraft. The scientists concluded that these grains may have traveled from distant regions of the Solar System.

Traces of a long journey

The origin of the dust was determined, among other things, by traces of damage to the crystal lattice of minerals caused by energetic particles from the Sun. The longer dust remains in interplanetary space, the more such traces it accumulates.

The density of radiation tracks in the discovered grains was about 100 times higher than the level expected for dust from the asteroid belt or Jupiter-family comets. This is consistent with their possible origin in a much more distant region — the Kuiper Belt.

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Minerals preserved the isotopic composition of water

The particles also proved to be rich in carbon: its content was about four times higher than in some carbonaceous meteorites. Saponite, serpentine, and other hydrated minerals that form as a result of the chemical interaction of water with rocks were found in many samples.

The presence of such minerals indicates that liquid water may have existed inside the parent bodies of these particles in the past. According to the researchers’ assumption, the interiors of icy Kuiper Belt objects could have been heated by radioactive decay or collisions.

An analysis of oxygen isotopes showed that the minerals were enriched in heavier isotopes — oxygen-17 and oxygen-18. By reconstructing the reactions that formed hydrated minerals, scientists estimated the composition of the water involved in them and found that it differed from water inferred from carbonaceous meteorites from other regions of the early Solar System.

Models of the early Solar System suggest that Saturn may have created a high-pressure zone in the disk of gas and dust that slowed or stopped the movement of matter toward the Sun. Together with the ice giants, it may have helped preserve an isolated outer water reservoir. The study was published in the journal Science Advances.

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