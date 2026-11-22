Japanese figure skater Mao Shimada won the Finlandia Trophy Grand Prix event in Helsinki, Finland, and secured a place in the series final, which will take place in China next month. The Japan Times reported the competition results.

Second victory of the season

Shimada, 18, a four-time world junior champion, won her second tournament in her debut season. Earlier this month, she also took gold at Skate Canada.

The Japanese athlete scored 150.43 points for her free skate to Christopher Tin's “Waloyo Yamoni.” Her total score was 229.49 points. Estonian European champion Niina Petrokina finished second, 15.43 points behind the winner. American Isabeau Levito, who was sixth after the short program, claimed the bronze medal.

Other event winners

Estonia's Mihhail Selevko won the men's competition with 254.99 points. Sweden's Andreas Nordeback was second with 240.94 points, while Japanese figure skater Kazuki Tomono took bronze with 237.75 points.

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Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel won the pairs competition. Canadians Lia Pereira and Trent Michaud, who led after the short program, finished second, losing by 1.12 points.

Olympic champions Guillaume Cizeron and Laurence Fournier Beaudry of France won the ice dance competition. They scored 212.91 points and finished 22 points ahead of Finnish silver medalists Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis. Americans Oona and Gage Brown placed third.

The Finlandia Trophy was the fifth of six Grand Prix series events. The final event, the NHK Trophy in Tokyo, will take place next week. The top six athletes or pairs in each discipline qualify for the Grand Prix Final.

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