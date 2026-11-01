Brazil’s federal government has strengthened protection for Guarani-Kaiowá Indigenous settlements in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul following reports of threats, racism and violence received after the second round of elections on October 25. The Rio Times reports.

Visits to settlements

On October 31, Minister of Indigenous Peoples Eloy Terena and Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship Janine Mello visited the Takuaperi settlement in the municipality of Coronel Sapucaia and Sassoró in Tacuru. There, they heard complaints from community representatives.

On the same day, Minister of Justice and Public Security Wellington César Lima e Silva held a meeting in Dourados with leaders of federal and state security forces, including the National Public Security Force. Afterwards, the three ministers held a joint press conference.

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Investigation of reports

According to the government, reports began arriving on October 26. The federal Indigenous affairs agency Funai sent staff to the settlements from which complaints were received. The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples forwarded 10 reports from Indigenous communities to investigators.

Lima e Silva stated that the National Force would remain on site and respond immediately to incidents showing signs of a crime or posing a serious threat. The Federal Police instructed its office in Campo Grande and five stations in the state’s interior to work on these cases around the clock.

As of October 30, the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship had received 189 reports from across Brazil of political violence and discrimination related to the 2026 elections. They included information about physical attacks, xenophobia and pressure on workers because of their voting choice. The human rights defenders protection program in Mato Grosso do Sul includes 90 people, 86 of whom are Indigenous.

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