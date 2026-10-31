Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Argentina’s chargé d’affaires, María Emilia Cortes, for explanations over the departure of right-wing presidential candidate Senator Flávio Bolsonaro. After losing the presidential election, he first went to Argentina and later arrived in the United States. Al Jazeera reported the summoning of the diplomat, citing government sources.

Buenos Aires’ denial

Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said on social media that his government had not received a formal request for explanations regarding Bolsonaro’s decision to leave Brazil through Argentina. According to the outlet, Brazilian authorities had previously ordered the politician to remain in the country as part of ongoing legal proceedings and set a deadline for him to surrender his passports.

Flávio Bolsonaro is involved in an investigation into an alleged money-laundering scheme known as the Banco Master case. Investigators are examining a multimillion payment he received from former Banco Master chief Daniel Vorcaro. According to the investigation, the funds may have been intended to finance a film about his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro. The senator denies any wrongdoing and calls the case politically motivated.

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Election defeat and route to the United States

In the presidential election, Flávio Bolsonaro advanced to the second round but lost to incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by more than 4 million votes. Lula won 51.8% of the vote and secured a fourth, non-consecutive presidential term. Bolsonaro did not recognize the results, although his Liberal Party recognized Lula’s victory.

After arriving in Miami, Bolsonaro called himself Brazil’s legitimately elected president. Together with his wife and two daughters, he crossed northern Argentina before flying to the United States on a charter plane via Ecuador. The politician thanked Argentine President Javier Milei for assistance, without specifying its nature. A representative of the Argentine president called the trip a rescue.

The dispute could further aggravate relations between Lula and Milei, which have remained strained since the Argentine president took office in 2023. In August, both countries recalled their ambassadors following a series of public disagreements.

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