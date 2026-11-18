British fintech company Payhawk has raised $280 million in a Series C funding round led by Goldman Sachs’ division that invests in growth-stage companies. The company was valued at $2 billion, while Payhawk’s total investment raised exceeded $500 million, TechCrunch reports.

One of the largest Series C rounds in Europe

According to Sifted’s assessment, cited by TechCrunch, the round became one of the largest Series C rounds in Europe this year. Other investors include Greenoaks, Lightspeed and QED. Payhawk plans to use the funds raised for global expansion.

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A platform for managing corporate spending

Payhawk was founded in 2018. The company develops a corporate finance management platform that helps businesses track and manage spending and procurement using AI agents. It says it operates in 33 countries and competes with Pleo, Moss and Spendesk.

The company also said it retained 70% of the $100 million raised in 2022. That round valued Payhawk at $1 billion.

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