Ronnie O'Sullivan defeated Jack Lisowski 6-4 to reach the last 16 of the UK Snooker Championship in York. For the 50-year-old snooker player, it was his first victory at any tournament since August, BBC Sport reports.

Victory after early exits

O'Sullivan won at the York Barbican for the first time since claiming his eighth UK Championship title there in 2023. He first won the tournament in 1993 at the age of 17.

Before the current championship, O'Sullivan made early exits from the Champion of Champions and the previous two ranking tournaments. The snooker player said he had come to the tournament to win, while acknowledging the need to compete more often. He also believes he is still capable of winning the World Championship.

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Key runs in the match

Lisowski won the opening frame with a break of 92. O'Sullivan responded with breaks of 109 and 55 to take the next three frames. In the sixth and seventh frames, he capitalised on opportunities his opponent did not convert.

Lisowski reduced the deficit with breaks of 73 and 74, but O'Sullivan finished the match with a clearance of 133. In the next round, he will face either Neil Robertson or Liam Highfield.

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