In Albania’s capital, Tirana, thousands of people took part in an anti-government rally on Sunday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Protesters threw stones and firecrackers at law enforcement officers, while police responded with tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets, The Jerusalem Post reports.

People injured during the protests

According to health system representatives, another 12 people were injured on Sunday. More than 60 people were injured on Saturday, many of them as a result of the use of rubber bullets.

The student-led protests have continued in Tirana since mid-October and have spread to other cities across the country. Their participants express dissatisfaction over perceived government corruption, a lack of jobs and low education standards.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attempt to reach the prime minister’s office

After a brief pause, tensions escalated again on Saturday. Some masked protesters pelted a government building with stones and tried to reach Rama’s office, but police pushed them back.

The protests have often turned violent: participants set fire to government buildings and banks, smashed shop windows and tore up paving stones to throw at police officers. Rama’s government denies corruption allegations, calls for dialogue and reports support measures, including cheaper fuel and greater assistance for low-income families.

Background of the protests

The current unrest comes after several months of mostly peaceful summer protests against an elite coastal project backed by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump. Edi Rama, who has led Albania’s government since 2013, said the project is legal and that natural habitats will be protected.

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