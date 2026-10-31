Bugti says fight against terrorism must be collective — Dawn

Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Balochistan province Mir Sarfraz Bugti said in Islamabad that the fight against terrorism cannot be the responsibility of a single institution and requires the participation of the state and society. He stressed that the Balochistan police would remain on the front line in maintaining peace and countering violent groups.

Bugti said this at a ceremony at the National Police Academy marking the completion of training for newly appointed deputy superintendents of police from Balochistan, Dawn reports.

Focus on professional police

According to the head of the provincial government, the Balochistan authorities intend to equip the police with modern technology, high-quality training and a professional environment free from political interference and pressure. He also said that merit-based selection had become the defining principle for personnel appointments, transfers and the allocation of professional duties within the police.

Bugti noted that decisions on whether officers are suitable for specific positions should be made by police leadership. In his view, adhering to this principle will help restore young people’s trust in state institutions. Police officers, he added, must serve the state and the people honestly, with dignity and responsibly.

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Call to renounce violence

Bugti mentioned the expansion of police jurisdiction across all of Balochistan after the province was declared entirely an “A area.” He called this both a significant responsibility and an important opportunity for law enforcement officers.

“The war against terrorism is not merely a conflict between the armed forces and terrorists. It is a struggle involving the entire state and society, including civil society, the police, bureaucracy, politicians and the judiciary,” he said.

The head of the Balochistan government added that the state was ready for reconciliation with those who surrender to the state and renounce violence, but would not allow any group to impose its ideology by force. At the end of the ceremony, graduates received certificates and awards, while Qurratul Ain, recognized for the best training results, received the Sword of Honour award.

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