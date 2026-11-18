The Democratic caucus of the newly elected US House of Representatives has nominated Hakeem Jeffries as its candidate for speaker in the next Congress. The decision was made on Wednesday during a closed secret ballot, Cyprus Mail reports.

Vote for speaker

The House of Representatives will vote for speaker after the new Congress begins work in early January. To be elected, a candidate needs to secure 218 votes on the House floor. According to the publication, Democrats will have at least 257 seats, although the results of several competitive races have not yet been announced.

Cyprus Mail notes that despite some opposition, Jeffries is expected to be elected speaker. The position is second in the line of succession to the US presidency. At the same time, some newly elected progressive Democrats after the November 3 midterm elections have not said whether they are ready to support Jeffries.

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Some of them said they would like to see a leader who would support an ambitious agenda for passing populist policies on which the candidates campaigned.

Republican candidate

Last week, Republicans nominated House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan for the position of leader of their conference in January. He defeated Majority Leader Steve Scalise after Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not seek to lead the Republicans in the minority.

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