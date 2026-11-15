Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, led a visit by dozens of UN ambassadors to the Gaza Strip, where the delegation inspected a Hamas tunnel. Israel’s mission to the UN described the trip as the first time UN ambassadors had entered the enclave’s territory, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Delegation’s route

The visit began at Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the communities attacked by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The ambassadors were shown the destruction following the attack, after which they crossed the border into the Gaza Strip and visited the tunnel.

The delegation was accompanied by Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, commander of the Israel Defense Forces’ Southern Command. He briefed the diplomats on the situation on the ground, Hamas’s military infrastructure and the threats Israel faces, according to him.

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Israeli mission’s position

According to the Israeli mission, the trip was intended to emphasize the need to prevent Hamas from rearming and returning to control of the Gaza Strip under future arrangements concerning the territory.

Danon said the visit to the tunnels was intended to refute claims by what he called a “winter campaign” that Israel was responsible for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He also said there would be no reconstruction as long as Hamas controls the Gaza Strip, and accused the group of attempting to restore its military capabilities.

The Israeli mission did not immediately release a full list of participants in the visit.

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