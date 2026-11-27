Starting March 1, 2027, Google will display the phone numbers and addresses of Android app developers in Google Play to users worldwide. The changes will apply to developers whom Google classifies as traders under UK law and the EU Digital Services Act.

Declaration by February 2027

As Engadget reports, developers must submit a declaration by February 1, 2027. Google requires developers to classify themselves as traders if they intend to regularly earn revenue from apps and are already conducting transactions at a consistent frequency.

After this classification, a developer must provide business details, a phone number and an address. Google will display this data to all users. In the UK and the European Economic Area, users will also see information about the developer's business and their self-certification.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criticism from independent developers

The decision is being criticized by small developers who work from home. According to the outlet, some of them rent offices to avoid listing their home address. One independent developer told The Elec that disclosing a home address is an invasion of privacy.

Failure to comply may lead to app updates being blocked and, eventually, to the app being removed from Google Play in all regions, not only in Europe. Google does not accept post office boxes as an address, while Apple allows this option and will not display developers' addresses and phone numbers globally.

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