In Germany, the number of unemployed people seasonally declined by 19,000 in November to 2.936 million. Compared with October, the unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage points to 6.2%. At the same time, year on year, the number of unemployed people was 51,000 higher than in November 2025, Der Spiegel reports, citing the Federal Employment Agency in Nuremberg.

Seasonal recovery did not change the trend

According to the agency, the slight decline in unemployment is linked to the seasonal autumn recovery. After the summer break and ahead of the Christmas period, employers usually seek workers more actively. November statistics were compiled based on data available up to November 12.

Daniel Terzenbach, a member of the Federal Employment Agency’s executive board, said that the moderate economic recovery in November did not lead to an upswing in the labor market. According to him, the trends of recent months remain unchanged. A year earlier, the number of unemployed people in November had fallen by 26,000 compared with the previous month.

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Vacancies and social support

Business demand for workers, excluding seasonal factors, remains weak. In November, 646,000 vacancies were registered with employment agencies, 23,000 more than a year earlier.

Unemployment benefits were received by 1.068 million people, up 84,000 year on year. The number of able-bodied recipients of basic social support stood at 3.646 million, 162,000 fewer than a year earlier. In September, according to the agency’s estimates, 113,000 workers received short-time work benefits, 68,000 fewer than a year before.

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