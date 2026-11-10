In South Korea, the hip-hop duo Deux will release the full-length album “4th Deux” on November 21, in which artificial intelligence will recreate the vocal parts of the late group member Kim Sung-jae. This was reported by the Korea Herald.

Nine tracks

The record will include nine tracks. Production of the album was overseen by Lee, who also wrote one of the two lead tracks, “The Future.” The other lead track, “I Want You,” was recorded with the participation of the hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo.

At a preview listening session in Seoul, Lee said that the album demonstrates what a new Deux track in the new jack swing style, with a further development of that sound, could have been like.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return after a long break

“4th Deux” will be released more than 30 years after the duo’s previous album, “Force Deux.” It was the last record made by the members before they split up: less than three months after its release, the musicians ended their collaboration and began solo careers.

Kim Sung-jae was found dead in a Seoul hotel room in November 1995, the day after his solo debut. His girlfriend was accused of the musician’s death, but was later acquitted; the case remains unsolved. Part of the proceeds from the new album will be given to Kim’s family at Lee’s request.

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