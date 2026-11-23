The US Department of Homeland Security approved an additional $150 million for Salus Worldwide Solutions, a company engaged to implement Project Homecoming, a program for migrants’ voluntary departure from the country. The decision was made on November 10, 11 days before the planned end of the company’s current agreement, The Independent reports, citing government procurement records.

Following the new funding allocation, the total value of the US government’s commitments to Salus stands at at least $898 million, according to federal spending registry data. Last year, the company received a contract worth up to $915 million to support the government’s plan for migrants’ voluntary departure.

Voluntary departure program

Project Homecoming provided a $1,000 payment and covered airfare for migrants who signed an agreement to voluntarily leave the United States. In September, the department signed a separate contract with Salus’s competitor, Response AI Solutions. Its potential value exceeds $2 billion.

Salus challenged the decision at the US Government Accountability Office. According to The Daily Beast’s PunchUp, the Department of Homeland Security awarded the contract to the competitor because it was dissatisfied with Salus’s performance.

Contracts and reviews

Salus Worldwide Solutions was founded by William Walters III, a former US State Department official and political donor to President Donald Trump. In 2024, he donated $10,000 to the American Resolve super PAC, which supported former Department of Homeland Security head Kristi Noem.

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The company received the aviation contract without competition, despite having no previous experience with federal contracts. Another Walters company, Daedalus Aviation Corp., separately received a no-bid $464 million contract to purchase 10 aircraft. According to the outlet, some of these aircraft were not operated or were used to transport Trump administration officials.

Noem denied reports that her department overpaid for five aircraft purchased from Walters’s company. Democrats on the Senate Appropriations Committee said they were reviewing possible wasteful use of budget funds at the department.

Previous reports also alleged that Salus offered subcontractors work for DHS on the condition that payments would subsequently be directed to Noem’s chief aide, Corey Lewandowski, or consulting firms associated with him.

According to an estimate by the Migration Policy Institute, more than two-thirds of over 980,000 deportations during the first 18 months of Trump’s second presidential term involved migrants who were initially detained at the US-Mexico border. The Department of Homeland Security last year reported 1.6 million instances of voluntary departure, but the Center for Migration Studies called the figure a “self-serving fantasy.”

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