Mossad Director Hofmann arrives in US for Iran talks — Jerusalem Post

Mossad Director Roman Hofmann arrived in Washington, United States, for meetings with senior officials in President Donald Trump’s administration regarding the war with Iran. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing sources.

Meeting with CIA director

According to the publication, in Washington Hofmann is meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe. The Jerusalem Post’s sources did not disclose details of these talks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Further trip to Miami

After the meeting with Ratcliffe, the Mossad chief is expected to travel to Miami. There, he will meet with US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, the publication’s sources said.

Hofmann’s visit comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urges US President Donald Trump to resume hostilities against Iran. Information about the trip and planned contacts is based on data from The Jerusalem Post’s sources.

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