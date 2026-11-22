British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh completed a three-day swim across the Strait of Hormuz, covering about 15 kilometres. He set off from the Musandam Peninsula on November 15 and rounded Cape Hormuz by November 18, The National reports.

Swim amid attacks on vessels

Pugh, 56, who is the UN Patron of the Oceans, said he decided to undertake the swim to draw attention to the environmental consequences of the war in Iran for the region's land and waters.

According to the athlete, an oil tanker was hit several kilometres away from him 30 minutes after the swim began. In a post on social media platform X, Pugh wrote: “Explosions shook the sea around me. Over the following days, I saw further attacks on commercial shipping and vessels engulfed in flames.”

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Chemical smell in the strait

Pugh swam wearing only swim trunks, goggles and a cap bearing the UN logo, making stops along the way. He described the conditions in the strait as having a “pungent smell of chemicals”.

After completing the swim, the athlete called: “Stop the fighting. Open the strait. Clean up the pollution.” The publication notes that more than 130 attacks on commercial vessels have been reported in the region since the conflict began on February 28. In recent weeks, Iran has reported a series of attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and off the coasts of Oman and the UAE, often placing responsibility on operators for vessels striking sea mines.

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