About 67,000 voters arrived in Israel ahead of elections — The National

About 67,000 Israelis living in the United States and Europe arrived in Israel ahead of Tuesday's elections. Many of them told The National that they had flown in to vote for a change of government and a new political course for the country.

Increase in passenger numbers

According to the outlet's estimate, the number of such arrivals was 25% higher than expected. This figure could carry weight equivalent to approximately two seats in the 120-member Knesset, given the close electoral contest.

Ben, an American-Israeli voter who flew in from Maryland and did not give his surname, said that passengers on his flight agreed on the need for change, although they differed on what it should entail. He also noted that flights to Tel Aviv ahead of the vote had exceptionally high occupancy.

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A London-to-Tel Aviv flight on which the outlet's correspondent travelled was a little more than half full a week before departure, but was completely full by takeoff. The National notes that there were many Orthodox Jews among the passengers, although secular Israelis made up the majority.

Voters' position

Shirley Segal, whose brother flew in from the United States, called the election critically important and linked the need for a change of government to the events following Hamas's October 7 attack. Her brother, Danny Segal, said he would vote for the centre-right party of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

In Danny Segal's view, Israel needs different approaches to the country's future and coexistence with Palestinians. At the same time, he said that following the October 7 attack, the emergence of a Palestinian state may take time. The outlet also writes that Israelis abroad encountered widespread international concern over Israel's actions in Gaza.

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