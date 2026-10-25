In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the municipality has awarded four contracts worth a total of 3 billion dirhams to expand the stormwater drainage network. The work is part of the third phase of the 30-billion-dirham Tasreef programme, The National reports.

New main lines

The project involves the construction and extension of 100 kilometres of main drainage lines with diameters of up to three metres. The work will cover around 100 square kilometres of residential, commercial, industrial and tourist areas of the city.

In particular, the network will be expanded in Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Safa, Al Manara, Al Quoz, Al Barsha, Al Wasl, Zabeel, Al Badaa, Al Satwa and Al Marmoom.

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Programme until 2033

The Tasreef programme was launched in 2024 after widespread flooding caused by unprecedented rainfall in April of that year. Dubai authorities plan to increase the capacity of the stormwater drainage system by 700% by 2033.

Once the programme is completed, the system is planned to be able to drain more than 20 million cubic metres of water daily and is expected to meet Dubai's needs for the next 100 years. In June 2025, the municipality completed a 277-million-dirham sewerage and stormwater network in Nad Al Sheba, and in April 2026 it also completed a drainage network in the Al Quoz Creative Zone.

This week, the municipality also announced preparations for 10 temporary lakes to collect rainwater runoff at strategic locations in order to reduce pressure on the main drainage networks during heavy rainfall.

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