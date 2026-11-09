In the United States, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said he supports a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The document is expected to be introduced in the coming days. As Al Jazeera reports, Jeffries called himself an unequivocal supporter of the resolution and expressed confidence that the initiative would receive significant backing.

Resolution against Hegseth

The resolution was initiated by Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie, who is leaving the House of Representatives. He is known for criticizing the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran. Jeffries accused Hegseth of abusing power, undermining national security, and participating, in his words, in a reckless and costly war in Iran. This claim reflects the position of the Democratic leader.

Following the November 3 midterm elections, Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The new Congress is due to be sworn in on January 3. Jeffries, who, according to the outlet, may become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives, said Democrats would act actively during their first 100 days in office. Among the priorities, he named the cost of living and what he described as unprecedented corruption in President Donald Trump’s administration.

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Investigation plans

Congressman Robert Garcia, who is seeking the position of chair of the House Oversight Committee, said it is necessary to investigate Stephen Miller’s role in the Trump administration’s policies. Miller was appointed White House chief of staff last week. Garcia also said Elon Musk’s activities at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) should be examined, including cuts to federal employees and the possible compromise of Americans’ personal data.

Congressional committees can hold hearings, demand documents, and summon witnesses by subpoena. A simple majority in the House of Representatives is required to impeach an official, while a two-thirds vote in the Senate is needed for conviction and removal from office. Attorney General Todd Blanche said the administration was ready to counter the investigations, while Trump called on the Justice Department to investigate Democrats over their plans to summon his allies before congressional committees.

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