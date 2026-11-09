In Germany, the executive committee of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) officially confirmed the nomination of Ilse Aigner as a candidate for the position of the country's next president. Her candidacy is already supported by the Christian Social Union (CSU), the CDU's Bavarian sister party, Deutsche Welle reports.

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), which is the conservatives' partner in the federal coalition, has also indicated that it will support Aigner's nomination if it is approved by the conservatives. SPD leader and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil spoke in favor of her nomination.

Election at the end of January

The successor to incumbent President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be elected at the end of January by the Federal Convention. Steinmeier's second five-year term ends in March.

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The Federal Convention consists of 1,260 people: members of the federal and state parliaments, as well as, in some cases, representatives of municipalities and public life. The CDU/CSU and SPD have a majority in this body, and Aigner may also win the support of politicians from the Green Party.

Experience in federal and Bavarian politics

Ilse Aigner is 61 years old. She has chaired the Bavarian Landtag since 2018. She began her political career in the Bavarian parliament in 1994, became a member of the Bundestag in 1998, and returned to the state parliament in 2013.

During Angela Merkel's chancellorship, Aigner served as federal minister of agriculture for five years. If elected, she will become the first woman to serve as head of state in Germany.

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