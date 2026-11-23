As the Jerusalem Post reports, former Mossad chief David Barnea said that the service played a central role in thwarting an attempted bombing at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, Austria, in August 2024. He made the statement on Monday during the ELNET Jerusalem Summit.

Mossad’s role

According to Barnea, Mossad was at the center of preventing this attempt. The report provides no further details about the operation or the circumstances under which the attempted bombing was thwarted.

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Statement on Iran

During his speech, Barnea also spoke in detail about the nuclear threat posed by Iran. He stated that if Iran obtains nuclear weapons, they will first and foremost be directed against Israel. According to him, once Tehran has such weapons, countries within range of Iranian missiles, including European states, will become hostages of the Iranian regime.

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