In Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood in a case involving alleged irregularities in appointments at Pakistan Post. Mahmood, the son of JUI-F party leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, is to appear before the bureau's investigation team on November 10 at 11:00.

Number of appointments

As Dawn reports, the investigation concerns the period when Mahmood served as minister in 2022–2023. According to NAB, the Establishment Division authorized recruitment for 3,938 positions at Pakistan Post, but 4,252 people were appointed.

NAB also stated that 2,646 appointments were allegedly made to positions that had already been abolished, contrary to the instructions of a government committee. The bureau is examining claims of a significant number of permanent appointments, although recruitment was intended to be on a contractual basis only, as well as a possible additional financial burden on the postal service.

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Other circumstances of the case

According to the bureau, the investigation is also examining the possible use of fake or forged documents, the employment of candidates above the established age limit, violations of the domicile quota, and possible political connections of some selected candidates.

NAB warned that failure to appear in response to the summons could result in legal action under Article 31 of the National Accountability Ordinance of 1999. Separately, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency, through its anti-corruption unit in Islamabad, has also summoned Mahmood to record a statement in the case.

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