OpenAI launches beta Business Hub for company profiles — TechCrunch

OpenAI has launched a beta version of Business Hub, a space in ChatGPT where companies will be able to create, verify, and update profiles with information about their goods and services. The new tool is intended to help businesses influence how users interact with companies through the chatbot, TechCrunch reports.

Profiles and agents for businesses

The feature resembles company profiles in search engines: businesses will be able to confirm and edit information about their goods and services. For verification, OpenAI will use several methods depending on the type of business and market, Vice President of Monetization Benji Shomair told reporters.

Companies that meet the requirements will also be able to create a specialized business agent. It will allow ChatGPT users to ask questions directly about the company and its products.

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Interaction statistics

Business Hub will provide limited analytics on ChatGPT users’ interactions with a business. Metrics will include profile views, company mentions, website visits, and other indicators.

OpenAI said that people use AI to search for products, compare options, and make decisions. The company called the new tool an early step toward deeper business integration into ChatGPT.

Previously, OpenAI tried to turn ChatGPT into a platform for direct purchases with a commission model and a shopping cart feature, but discontinued the project in March.

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