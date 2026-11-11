In Indian Wells, USA, Italian tennis players Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini claimed their second win in the WTA Finals doubles group stage. According to Interia Sport, the Paris Olympic champions defeated Spain's Cristina Bucsa and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez 3:6, 6:2, 10:7 and became the first to secure a place in the tournament semifinals.

The first set went to their opponents

Errani and Paolini lost the opening set 3:6. A break in the third game proved decisive, after which the Bucsa-Melichar-Martinez pair retained its advantage until the end of the set.

In the second set, the Italians immediately broke their opponents' serve and secured another break at 3:1. On their own serve, Errani and Paolini did not allow their opponents to earn a single break point and levelled the score in sets by winning 6:2.

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Advantage in the super tiebreak

In the decisive super tiebreak to ten points, the Italian pair took a 7:1 lead. Bucsa and Melichar-Martinez cut the deficit to two points, but Errani and Paolini finished the match with a 10:7 victory.

This is the Italians' third appearance at the WTA Finals. In the two previous editions, they failed to advance from the group. Errani and Paolini played their first match at the current tournament against Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, taking revenge for their defeat in the Miami final in March.

In 2026, Errani and Paolini also reached the final in Miami and won the tournament in Tokyo. It was the victory in Japan that secured the Italian duo the final berth at the WTA Finals.

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