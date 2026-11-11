The Krayot Magistrate’s Court in Israel extended by three days the detention of a suspect identified as Keren in a case involving vandalism at a Maronite Christian prayer hall in Nahariya. Judge Orit Kantor said that at this stage there are reasonable grounds to suspect the man of committing the alleged offenses, and that the suspicion itself is strong, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Possible motive of religious hatred

According to the judge’s assessment, the offenses may have been motivated by religious hatred, which increases their severity and level of danger. The decision to extend the detention was made with the consent of a representative of the Nahariya police and attorney Irena Luria, who represents Keren on behalf of the Public Defender’s Office.

The suspect is due to appear before the court again on Thursday. Worshippers who came to the prayer hall on Sunday, November 1, found broken statues and damaged images. A note in English asking for forgiveness was also left on the altar.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reaction of the Maronite community

The Haifa Diocese of the Maronite Church condemned the incident, stressing that it violates the sanctity of a place of worship and believers’ right to practice their religion freely, safely, and with dignity. Church representatives called on the authorities to investigate the case, identify those responsible, and take measures to protect the site from similar incidents.

The prayer hall is located on municipal land next to a city park and is used by the Lebanese Maronite community for prayers and religious ceremonies. The community has about 1,100 members: several dozen people attend Sunday services, while hundreds gather for religious holidays.

Read us on