Google adds Rambler dictation to Pixel 10 — Engadget

As part of the November Pixel Drop update, Google rolled out the Gemini-powered Rambler dictation feature to Pixel 10 series smartphones. It had previously been one of the new capabilities of the Pixel 11 series. Engadget reports on the update.

Dictation with speech editing

Rambler turns text dictated by the user into coherent and grammatically correct text. The feature removes filler words such as “um” and “uh,” as well as unnecessary words. If the user corrects themselves while dictating, Gemini takes this into account in the final version of the text.

Along with Rambler, personalized prompts and new multi-step automation tools have also become available for the Pixel 10 series. They can be used, among other things, to order groceries or call a taxi.

Other features of the November Pixel Drop

Google is also expanding the availability of the Create My Widget tool, which makes it possible to create custom widgets using text prompts. It will become available on phones, and the company promises to add Pixel Watch support later. New icon styles with AI support are also appearing this month.

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The HiLight notification system through the camera module, which previously worked only for incoming calls, now also supports Google Messages. On the Pixel 11 Pro, the module will light up when a message arrives from an important contact.

Step-by-step workouts have become available on the Pixel Watch 3 and newer watch models, as well as on phones. They track current metrics on the watch or smartphone screen and can log exercise repetitions.

Pixel Tag tracker

The company has also begun selling Pixel Tag, a capsule-shaped tracker announced in August. It can be connected to devices running Android 9 or a newer version of the system. Bluetooth 6.0 and Android 16 are required for the full set of features. Pixel Tag costs $29, while a set of four trackers costs $99.

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