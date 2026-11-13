The Jerusalem Post reported that Cybore CEO Ori Segal said that an internal artificial intelligence tool of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange was used during a cyberattack. According to the exchange, cryptocurrency worth about $6.3 billion was stolen as a result of the attack.

According to Segal, on October 20, the attacker used one of Binance’s internal AI tools to gain access to the computers of two more engineers. He called this a new aspect of the attack, as cybersecurity experts more often discuss hackers’ potential use of AI rather than the risks posed by artificial intelligence tools used by companies.

Multi-stage attack

The Jerusalem Post describes the attackers as North Korean hackers. As Binance reported in its initial report on November 3, the attack began back in June and consisted of several stages. The attackers used a fake interview and software hidden in an advertisement to compromise the computers of two software development engineers.

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They later used a third employee’s computer to withdraw cryptocurrency. Segal noted that other elements of the attack did not require the use of language models: these included an infected package manager, a fake recruiter, a malicious file, reused credentials, and overly broad deployment permissions.

Risks of fake interviews

In the Cybore CEO’s view, a fake interview is difficult to detect through obvious signs, as candidates are often asked during technical screening to create a program locally and connect external libraries. He advised against running unverified third-party code on a work computer or a device with personal projects, and recommended using a separate temporary virtual machine for this purpose.

Segal also noted that an employee may delay reporting an incident if doing so would mean admitting to looking for another job on a work device. He urged companies to guarantee in advance that employees will not be punished for reporting such cases.

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