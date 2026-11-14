In the United States, Democrat and former state legislator Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins is projected by Decision Desk HQ to win the Alaska governor's race. As The Hill reports, he could become the first Democrat elected to the post in more than 20 years.

Vote count results

According to Decision Desk HQ, with 90% of ballots counted, Kreiss-Tomkins had 50.8% of the vote. His main rival, Republican Bernadette Wilson, received 28.1%. The data were available as of 11:57 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday.

The election was held under a ranked-choice voting system, with four candidates competing in the general race. Along with Kreiss-Tomkins and Wilson, former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and former state Attorney General Treg Taylor, both Republicans, also took part in the election.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Support and political context

Democrat Tom Begich, who advanced through the summer primary, withdrew his candidacy and endorsed Kreiss-Tomkins. The latter also received the endorsement of Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski and led in fundraising and polls ahead of the vote.

The 37-year-old Kreiss-Tomkins, if he takes office, will become the youngest governor in Alaska's history. He is set to replace Republican Mike Dunleavy, who could not run because of term limits. Dunleavy was reelected in 2022 by a margin of more than 25 percentage points.

If the projection is confirmed, Kreiss-Tomkins will become the first Democrat to win an Alaska gubernatorial election since 1998. The Republican winning streak during that period was interrupted only by independent politician Bill Walker, who served as governor after the 2014 election.

Read us on