In the first four days after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, PlayStation 5 users collectively spent 683 million hours in the game. Sony Interactive Entertainment reported that GTA 6 became the biggest launch in PlayStation history across all five console generations.

Debut weekend figures

As Engadget reports, the record covers multiplayer, free-to-play and single-player games released on PlayStation over three decades. Sony Interactive Entertainment representative Tim Turi said that during the debut weekend, which ended on November 22, each player spent an average of 17.4 hours in GTA 6.

Overall, more than 39 million unique users launched the game on PlayStation consoles. Sony did not specify how many of them played on the PlayStation 5 Pro.

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New PS5 connections

The company also recorded the highest number of new PlayStation 5 connections in a single day since the console's release, excluding pre-holiday periods at the end of the year. During GTA 6's debut weekend, it was the first game launched on 70% of all newly purchased and connected PS5 consoles.

Rockstar Games released GTA 6 on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, 13 years after the release of the fifth installment in the series. Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, said the game's retail sales reached $3.79 billion on its first day, calling it the biggest launch in entertainment industry history.

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