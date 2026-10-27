Israeli exit polls give no bloc a majority — Jerusalem Post

Exit polls after Israel’s Knesset elections showed that neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc nor the opposition bloc is winning the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing polls by Channels 11, 12 and 13 released on Tuesday evening.

Seat distribution

According to the exit polls, the opposition bloc, which includes the Yashar, Beyachad, Yisrael Beiteinu and Democrats parties, could receive between 50 and 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Netanyahu’s bloc is projected to win about 50 seats.

Netanyahu’s Likud party is projected to remain the largest faction in the new parliament, with 24–25 seats. Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party may win 21–23 seats.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The role of Arab parties

The Joint List and Ra’am are projected to win a combined 17–18 seats, potentially making them important participants in coalition negotiations. At the same time, most opposition leaders have largely ruled out the possibility of forming a government involving Arab parties; the exception is Democrats leader Yair Golan.

The publication considers the possibility of a unity government involving Netanyahu and Eisenkot unlikely: Eisenkot has refused to work under Netanyahu’s leadership, including in a rotating government format. The exit poll results also raised the question of a possible minority government that could pass a confidence vote in the Knesset without 61 seats. At the same time, the position of part of the opposition on cooperation with Arab parties could complicate such an option.

The final distribution of seats will be determined after the ballots are counted. According to the Central Election Committee, turnout on voting day was the highest since at least 1973.

Read us on