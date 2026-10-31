At least 12 civilians were killed in a drone strike in the city of Rama in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. Several others were injured, some of them seriously, Anadolu Agency reports.

People were collecting spilled sorghum

The attack occurred on Friday as residents of Rama were collecting sorghum spilled on the road. It had been transported by a truck for local traders that was damaged in a strike on Thursday evening.

Local sources told the Ethiopian outlet Addis Standard that 12 people were killed at the scene and several others were injured. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, which tracks violence worldwide, also documented the attack, recording 12 deaths, injuries and property damage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Escalation of fighting

The incident occurred amid renewed fighting in Tigray and concerns for civilian safety due to the use of drones. Earlier in October, separate drone strikes in Medebay-Terere killed seven civilians, including an eight-year-old girl, and injured six others.

Other attacks in the Hintalo district also reportedly killed civilians, including a two-year-old child. On Thursday, a strike on the Hayiq Jari 2 Turk camp for displaced persons in the neighboring Amhara region killed at least 16 civilians and injured 22 people.

The conflict in northern Ethiopia has also heightened tensions with Eritrea. Addis Ababa accused it of supporting armed groups and deploying troops to Tigray, while Eritrea rejected the accusations.

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