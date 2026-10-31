In the Republic of South Africa, the state-owned company Transnet operated the longest freight train in history. The 7.6-kilometer-long train consisted of 696 wagons. The record-breaking journey departed on October 18 from the port of Saldanha Bay on the country’s west coast to one of the iron ore mines in the interior of South Africa, RMF24 reports.

860 kilometers in two days

During the record journey, the train covered 860 kilometers, and the entire trip lasted two days. The wagons were empty: this made it possible to conduct the test more safely and analyze the behavior of such a long train on the route.

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Electric and diesel locomotives positioned along the entire train were used to move it. This arrangement was intended to provide the necessary traction and stability during the journey. The operation was planned not only to set a record, but also to test the possibilities of transporting large volumes of cargo over long distances.

The previous record belonged to Australia

The previous record was set in Australia in 2001. At that time, a 7.24-kilometer-long train transported iron ore from a mine to a port in Western Australia. The new train in South Africa exceeded this figure by 360 meters.

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