South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the African National Congress (ANC) is not in decline and is gaining momentum ahead of local elections set for November 4. He said this at an election rally in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape province, TimesLIVE reports.

During the Siyanqoba event at Sisa Dukashe Stadium, Ramaphosa told supporters that the party would use the vote to disprove critics' predictions of a possible defeat. He also cited attendance at recent party gatherings, including a rally in Limpopo, as evidence of support for the ANC.

Campaign ahead of the vote

The ANC held rallies across the country and conducted door-to-door campaigning in an effort to win support ahead of the vote. Ramaphosa thanked volunteers and candidates who presented the party's election programme in communities.

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According to him, during the campaign ANC representatives spoke with workers, traditional leaders, women, people with disabilities, businesspeople and young people. Among the issues raised by residents, he named graduate unemployment, inadequate working conditions, gender-based violence and the need to increase social benefits.

ANC promises

Ramaphosa defended the process of selecting councilor candidates, saying that communities were able to choose people they trusted to represent them in municipal councils. He urged supporters to come to the elections and vote for candidates selected in communities.

The president also said that the ANC's programme provides for economic growth, job creation and improved service delivery. Parties are competing for control of the country's municipalities.

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