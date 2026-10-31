China plans to develop archaeological research by 2030 using artificial intelligence, remote sensing, ancient DNA analysis and robots for underwater archaeology. The National Cultural Heritage Administration of China released the corresponding five-year plan in October, South China Morning Post reports.

AI for artifact restoration

Scientists are to create specialized AI models that will use big data to identify fragments of finds, match physical parts of objects and carry out their virtual restoration. The plan also provides for research into the origins and evolution of humans in East Asia, including million-year-old sites in northern China, human adaptation to the extreme conditions of the Tibetan Plateau, and population migrations across Eurasia.

Separate areas include studying the transition from the Paleolithic to the Neolithic, the emergence of early statehood, the development of imperial capitals and ancient trade routes. Researchers will continue work at Bronze Age sites, including Sanxingdui in Sichuan province, Erlitou in the country’s central regions, and Yinxu, the capital of the late Shang dynasty.

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Research into sunken ships

China also plans to develop deep-sea archaeology to study sunken vessels that may preserve information about specific historical periods. The 2026–2030 plan includes the creation of underwater robotics, equipment for deep-sea dives and precise tools for excavations on the seabed. They will be used to study ancient routes of the Maritime Silk Road.

A national-level archaeological laboratory is to be established in the country. Infrastructure projects also include the National Museum of Maritime Archaeology, which is being built in Qingdao, and the National Underwater Archaeology Base in the South China Sea, launched in 2023.

The plan calls for expanded international cooperation in Asia, regions where Austronesian languages are spoken, the Himalayas, and along the Silk Road and Maritime Silk Road. In the Mediterranean and the Middle East, Chinese teams are to cooperate with institutions in Egypt, Greece, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia on underwater research, deep-sea expeditions and cultural heritage preservation.

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