In the third quarter of 2026, fully electric vehicles accounted for 20% of BMW Group's global sales. The group includes the BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands. Including plug-in hybrids, the share of electrified models in the group's sales reached 27.4%, InsideEVs reports, citing the company's quarterly report.

Europe outpaces other regions

The share of electric vehicles was highest in Europe: they accounted for 34.7% of BMW Group vehicles sold there from July through September. The combined share of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in the European market was 46.9%.

In the United States, electric vehicles accounted for only 4.7% of third-quarter sales of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles. Together with plug-in hybrids, their share rose to 11.4%. In China, the share of fully electric models was 6.5%, while in the Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions it was 18%.

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Year-to-date sales declined

Over the first nine months of 2026, BMW Group sold 314,552 electric vehicles and 131,653 plug-in hybrids worldwide. This was 5.1% less than in the same period of the previous year: electric vehicle sales fell by 2.7%, while plug-in hybrid sales declined by 10.3%.

At the same time, the share of electric vehicles in the group's total sales from January through September increased to 18.4%, compared with 18% a year earlier. Together with plug-in hybrids, electrified models accounted for 26.1% of BMW Group's global sales during this period.

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