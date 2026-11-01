In Australia, pensioner Mal Richards from the Bluewater community on the outskirts of Townsville complained about a female emu named Eric, which, he says, has been regularly coming into his yard for nine months. Every morning before six o’clock, he goes out to get the newspaper and sees the bird near the driveway. As ABC News Australia reports, Richards is afraid to go into the garden because he knows emus can kick very hard.

The bird finds its way into the yard

Richards said that Eric makes loud sounds all day and follows him everywhere while he does household chores. According to the pensioner, he has secured the yard and locks the gate, but the bird finds a way to get inside every time. The man is also unhappy that the emu leaves droppings on his driveway.

The pensioner contacted the Townsville City Council, the state Department of Primary Industries and the environmental agency, but believes that none of the bodies has addressed the problem. The Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation said rangers are monitoring the emu in Bluewater and have not recorded any concerning behaviour. Residents were urged to keep a sufficient distance from the bird, not feed it and not leave it access to food.

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A local favourite

Eric is well known to Bluewater residents: posts about her appearance are published in the local Facebook community, and drivers are urged to slow down when the bird is near the road. Some residents call the emu the community’s mascot. At the same time, one resident said she had seen schoolchildren at a bus stop climb over a fence when Eric approached them.

Wildlife specialist Jackie Hasling said the emu was raised as a pet, so it is likely more sociable than emus that were not kept as pets. According to her, if the bird behaves threateningly, people should slowly back away, keep their distance and, if possible, place an obstacle between themselves and the emu, such as a tree.

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