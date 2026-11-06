The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has opened an investigation into possible financial misuse of European Union funds allocated for the modernization of the Madrid–Seville high-speed railway line in Spain. On October 28, 2026, a disaster occurred on this line near Urda in the province of Toledo, killing 69 people.

As RMF24 reports, the EPPO initiated proceedings on its own initiative. They concern possible irregularities in the use of EU funds intended for safety work on the Madrid–Seville route. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the launch of the investigation due to significant public interest but did not disclose details of the case.

Another proceeding concerning the line

This is not the only investigation related to this railway line: the first one was opened in March 2026. The EPPO is an independent EU body responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to court cases involving crimes that harm the financial interests of the European Union.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the outlet, 54 people killed in the disaster were Spanish citizens, while another 15 were foreigners. The accident also injured 110 people.

Preliminary circumstances of the accident

According to preliminary findings, the accident was preceded by a malfunction of the LZB traffic control system. In such cases, trains stop automatically, and further movement is coordinated by the dispatch center.

A train operated by state carrier Renfe crashed into the rear of a train operated by private operator Iryo that was standing on the track. According to RMF24, the dispatcher allegedly allowed two trains traveling on the same track from Madrid to Seville to continue, although the female driver of the Iryo train twice reported that she could not move.

Read us on